The 2020 update focused on clarifying the rules applicable to each incoterm to make them easier for importers/exporters to understand and use. The changes are subtle, but important to get familiar with.

The one material change was to the term DAT—Delivered at Terminal. DAT has been replaced with DPU—Delivered at Place Unloaded. This change was made to emphasize that the place of delivery may be any place specified by the parties, not only a terminal. If the delivery is intended to happen in any place other than the terminal, the seller must make sure that the place he/she intends to deliver the goods is able to unload the goods.

Other Changes to Incoterms®