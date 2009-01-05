AIR FREIGHT RATES
Take Informed Decisions for Your Air Freight
Use insights and data to drive better strategy.
Looking for a roundup of the latest supply chain news, market updates, air freight rate trends, and expert insights on supply chains and global trade?
Air Freight Insights
Weekly Air Freight Market Updates
The more you know, the better you can navigate challenging times.
Read up on the latest air freight rates and trends; customs and trade industry news, and current happenings in the logistics industry.
Flexport Indicator
Air Timeliness Indicator (ATI)
How long does it take to move airfreight from its point of consolidation to arrival at its final destination?
Follow our weekly updates to stay on top of current air shipping times. The ATI captures both timeliness on the routes from Asia to Europe and from Asia to North America.
Look Beyond Just Air Freight Rates
Keep an eye on the total cost of shipping: Business-critical metrics—think transit times, landed costs, and schedule reliability—are just clicks away on the Flexport Platform. Drive better strategy with advanced reporting.
Unlock Your Air Freight Shipping Data
Landed Costs, Made Easier
Calculate landed costs for your SKUs. The Flexport Platform structures customs entry data, duties, and other logistics spends to make it your one source for fast, accurate answers.
Your Data for Better Decisions
Get insights in minutes with searchable data. Examine transit times and landed costs. Make supply chain data your competitive advantage.
Leagues of Data, Packaged for You
With searchable, shareable reporting, you can use all of it. Manage cargo ready delays. Prioritise cargo confirmed to take off. Prepare your entire supply chain for any scenario.
Take Your Digital Flow Further
Move your high volume air freight with our favourable rates and reliable capacity.