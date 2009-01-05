Hey TJ Morris!
You’re a fast-growing specialist discounter with the mission to provide quality goods to your customers at low prices. And you’re delivering on that goal in record time with a solid financial performance of £3.4bn in sales in 2022 – a 2.4% increase on the year before.
Together, we can quickly improve the visibility and communication of your supply chain, facilitating your strategic priorities to open more stores and drive growth.
“With plans to increase our store portfolio to 900 stores throughout the UK, we’re a fast-paced retailer opening 50 stores a year (nearly one every weekend) – and we wouldn't have it any other way!”*
With upwards of 50 stores opening a year your growth plans are impressive. You need a partner who can accelerate your expansion goals by matching your agility, helping you increase efficiency, predictability and collaboration by centralising all processes within one platform, simplifying management, and maintaining a consistent view of your supply chain – at a glance and in real-time. So you can continue to be the best discount retailer in the country.
We know being strategic is key to your success. So, when things go wrong in your supply chain, you need the right tools to act quickly and decisively. You need to see things in real-time and get back to nationwide growth. Because what can be seen can be managed, and what can be managed can unlock value. It’s time to accelerate your supply chain transformation by improving visibility and operational efficiency across your network.
"The Flexport team has really invested time and energy into the relationship with us and our suppliers. At every stage of our partnership, they have been flexible, agile, and determined to do the best thing for our business."
Hans Danhof (Supply Chain Director, Blokker)
"I’m extremely impressed by the Flexport system – with how user-friendly it is, and how good report building is. It’s by far the best on the market"
James Day (Co-Founder & Operations Director, Mous)
"We want to be spending 80% of our time on the things that really matter. That's why as many shipments need to be hassle-free and automated, so that we can have the time and headspace - and Flexport allows us to achieve this."
Lewe Goldmann (Supply Chain & Operations Director, CLOUD NINE)