An effective Dangerous Goods program is tailored to your specific organization. The basic fundamentals however should include Policy & SOP documents, regular staff training, audits, and a mechanism for continuous improvement. Remember, simply holding a Dangerous Goods certification will have little value if your organization does not have a strong Dangerous Goods compliance program in place.

Review Flexport training options and course pricing, or connect with an industry expert to discuss available options by filling out a form on the top of the page.