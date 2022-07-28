Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

Webinar

Logistics Rewired: Freight Market Round Table

July 28 @ 8:15 am PT / 11:15 am ET

The freight forwarding world is changing faster than ever. Spend 45 minutes with our experts as they share frontline knowledge on trade lanes, supply chain trends, new data, and more. Join this webinar to get the timely information you need to keep your cargo moving efficiently. We’ll cover ocean, air, ports, and trucking market updates with ample time for Q&A.

Register now for the most recent information on where cargo is moving, where it isn't, and what to expect in the near future.

Meet Our Experts

Nathan Strang close crop

Nathan Strang

Director, Ocean Trade Lane Management Flexport

Nathan Strang close crop

Nathan Strang

Director, Ocean Trade Lane Management Flexport

Nathan Strang close crop

Nathan Strang

Director, Ocean Trade Lane Management Flexport