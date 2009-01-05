Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
GettyImages-1160505836

Customer Service

Extend Your Logistics Team With Ours

“Flexport’s people are eager to do a better job and take care of customer’s needs all the time.”*

Can you see what I see? Flexport’s dedicated service teams use the same real-time map of shipments as our clients. The result is highly informed service, delivered by dedicated experts who answer questions reliably and accurately, sometimes before you even ask.
Experience a new, proactive type of freight forwarding service, backed by technology and staffed by experts in operations, customs, and global trade. Our 24/7 customer service coverage will never leave you in the dark. *Source: Jason Li, Operations Director, Micro Electronics

Logo

Look Who Made The Switch to Flexport

Almost 10K Customers and Suppliers from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses rely on Flexport’s technology and service.

Dedicated Service, Backed by Data

Streamline your supply chain with Flexport people and technology.