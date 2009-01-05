Skip to content
FLEXPORT RESEARCH

Weekly Economic Report

Logistics offers "a backstage pass to the world economy," as supply chains continue to impact global production and trade. As the technology platform for global logistics, our Research Team offers valuable and timely insights and analysis incorporating both Flexport and third-party data.

Access the latest trends, expert commentary, indicators and trackers for unprecedented insights into the workings of the global economy.

Change happens fast. Get objective, actionable data to help you make your next move with our weekly newsletter.

What to Expect in our Weekly Economic Report

Euro Area government debt divided by gross domestic product in 2022 and 2010 to illustrate the challenges for the ECB in managing monetary policy.

Economic Insights

All Rise

July 25, 2022: The European Central Bank joined the U.S. Fed in hiking rates this past week. It did so to address high and rising inflation, but a key challenge will be dealing with the indebtedness of key member states.

Real broad dollar indices used to illustrate the strength of the dollar versus other currencies in advanced and emerging markets.

Economic Insights

The Mighty Dollar

July 18, 2022: The U.S. dollar has strengthened in real terms against emerging economies and even more so against advanced economies. The different approaches of central banks in Europe, Japan, and the United States almost certainly has contributed to this swing. Among the economic changes that ensue will be a repricing of trade and an increase in crisis risk.

U.S. job openings rate

Economic Insights

Help Wanted

July 11, 2022: While the economy appears to be contracting and retailers worry about increased inventories, the job market in May and June continued to show strength. These hot and cold conflicting signals about the economy are highly unusual.