Duty drawback is probably lesser known because it can be complex. Duty minimization and avoidance strategies are available in other countries; all are dependent on data.

At Flexport, we are able to offer drawback services relatively easily because the Flexport Platform streamlines an otherwise arduous preparation process.

Realistically, without the speed and automation of the Flexport Platform, some companies would spend more on preparation than they would receive as a refund.

That’s not a reflection of refund amounts; it’s an indication of how much documentation you need to file a compliant claim.

With the Flexport Platform, even companies with lesser drawback recoveries can achieve a profitable and worthwhile drawback program.