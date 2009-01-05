Skip to content
TRADE ADVISORY

Put Your Trade Data to Work

Your trade data has immense power. Use it wisely. Flexport Customs Trade Advisors detect and design fresh strategies to diminish risk and optimize performance across all your transactions.

FLEXPORT PLATFORM

Intelligence from Every Angle

The Flexport Platform structures data from key documents so trade advisors can retrieve insights and unlock ways to upgrade your supply chain. As you execute, the Platform validates your new strategy.

Uncover Global Trade Opportunities

Ace Analysis

Your Trade Data, Optimized in a Way No One Else Can

Flexport designed an Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) analysis tool to reveal savings opportunities and compliance risks by using the last five years of your ACE data. The comprehensive results give you a clear path forward.

    FLEXPORT ADVANTAGE

    High Impact Strategy Without the Hard Parts

    It can be daunting to compile data, store records, or manage emails. In the Flexport Platform, the heavy lifting is already done. All you need to do is start the conversation.

    Frequently Asked Questions

