TRADE ADVISORY
Put Your Trade Data to Work
Your trade data has immense power. Use it wisely. Flexport Customs Trade Advisors detect and design fresh strategies to diminish risk and optimize performance across all your transactions.
FLEXPORT PLATFORM
Intelligence from Every Angle
The Flexport Platform structures data from key documents so trade advisors can retrieve insights and unlock ways to upgrade your supply chain. As you execute, the Platform validates your new strategy.
Ace Analysis
Your Trade Data, Optimized in a Way No One Else Can
FLEXPORT ADVANTAGE
High Impact Strategy Without the Hard Parts
It can be daunting to compile data, store records, or manage emails. In the Flexport Platform, the heavy lifting is already done. All you need to do is start the conversation.
