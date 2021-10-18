Flexport Developer Community Terms & Conditions

Flexport may from time to time change these Developer Community Terms and Conditions (“Community Terms”). Any changes are effective immediately upon publication on Flexport’s website at www.flexport.com/terms.

Access to and use of the Flexport Developers site and any successor site, including all Flexport information, data, content, and other materials available through such sites (the “Developer Community”) that links to the Terms and Conditions located at www.flexport.com/terms or these Community Terms is governed by the Flexport Software Terms and Conditions (available here: Flexport Software and Visibility Terms & Conditions), as supplemented by, and to the extent of any conflict superseded by, these Community Terms.

Access to the Developer Community. Subject to these terms, Flexport hereby grants to you a non-exclusive, non-transferable, limited and personal right (without the right to authorize any third party) to use the Developer Community as made available by Flexport to you. You must comply with any acceptable use policies or other guidelines made available from time to time on or through the Developer Community.

User Submissions. You may have the ability to submit content, including without limitation feedback and comments, through the Developer Community (“User Submissions”). The Developer Community is a public space and you have no expectation of confidentiality or privacy with respect to your use of the Developer Community or your User Submissions. User Submissions and other information you submit to the Developer Community may be publicly displayed or otherwise viewable by others. You are solely responsible for all User Submissions that you make available through the Developer Community.

License to User Submissions. You hereby grant to Flexport a royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual, non-exclusive, unrestricted, worldwide license to use, copy, adapt, modify, sublicense, transmit, distribute, display, sell, transfer, incorporate into Flexport’s products or services, create derivative works from, or otherwise exploit any of your User Submissions without any obligation to you.

Necessary Rights; Waiver. You represent and warrant that you have all rights necessary to grant the licenses granted in these terms, and that your User Submissions and the submission thereof to the Developer Community do not violate any applicable law or any right of any third party (including without limitation rights in personal information and any intellectual property rights). To the maximum extent permitted under applicable law, you further irrevocably waive any “moral rights” or other rights with respect to attribution of authorship or integrity of materials regarding each User Submission that you may have under any applicable law under any legal theory.

Developer Community Integrity. Flexport has no control over User Submissions, is not responsible for any use or misuse thereof, and has no obligation to review or scan User Submissions. Flexport makes no representations regarding the compliance of any User Submissions with any applicable laws. Flexport reserves the right to monitor the Developer Community and alter or remove User Submissions, at Flexport’s discretion for any purpose, including without limitation for measuring quality, filtering content, security, and complying with applicable laws. Flexport reserves the right to deny or revoke access to the Developer Community, or any part thereof, at any time at Flexport’s sole discretion, with or without cause and without notice to you.