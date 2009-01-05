Confirmation letter
The shipper fully understands and accepts that -
- Any and all information, instruction or confirmation provided or made by our user accounts at the Flexport Platform shall be deemed as our true intention and presentation, and hence are legally valid and binding on us; and
- Any and all data, information and documents sent to the aforesaid user accounts by Flexport shall be deemed as duly received by us; and
- Any and all transactions at the Flexport Platform are subject to Flexport’s Terms of Use (more details available at https://www.flexport.com/terms-and-conditions/) and the Privacy Policy (more details available at https://www.flexport.com/privacy/).