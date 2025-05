Betsey Rafeld

Senior Program Manager, Flexport.org

Betsey sits on the Climate team at Flexport.org, focused on building freight decarbonization strategies and programs. As an early member of the Flexport team, she has worked across the business, within freight operations, client account management, key account implementation and now sustainability. Outside of work, Betsey is commonly exploring local parks with her dog, sewing a sustainable wardrobe, or searching for Pittsburgh’s best taco.