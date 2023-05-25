Highlights from Smart Freight Week 2023

In April over 300 logistics and sustainability professionals came together in Amsterdam for the second annual Smart Freight Week. The three-day event was hosted by the Smart Freight Centre (SFC) and focused on the latest industry trends and opportunities for collaboration in sustainable freight. I was fortunate to attend this year, and wanted to share a few highlights with you.

The book and claim model for insets needs standardization.

marine and aviation, and allow organizations like the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), a framework for applying these reductions to company-set emissions reduction targets. Flexport is excited to help lead this charge through our alternative fuels programs The future of trucking is electric.

Electrification will require a complete overhaul of the trucking industry, with emphasis on charging infrastructure and drivers' hours and experience. Collaboration is essential. Forwarders and carriers across all modes and geographies must be ready to break down the competitive barriers that stymie climate progress. Working together by aggregating demand for low-carbon shipping options can move the needle in a meaningful way. One tangible example of this, and a key goal of SFC, is open data sharing of primary data between carriers, cargo owners, and freight forwarders so that all parties are measuring and accounting for emissions in the most accurate way possible.

As we look to the second half of 2023, the Flexport Climate team is excited to focus on our alternative fuels programming and increasing our collaboration with existing and new partners. There is so much more to share, and so much work to be done. We thank the Smart Freight Centre for another insightful conference, and look forward to 2024!

Questions about our climate programs? Learn more at flexport.org/environment or reach out to us directly at climate@flexport.com.