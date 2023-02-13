Skip to content
Christopher Clague

Senior Editor, Flexport Research

Before joining Flexport, Chris spent ten years working across various businesses within The Economist Group, the publisher of The Economist newspaper. There he focused mainly on issues related to trade and globalization, writing and presenting on a range of sub-topics, including the WTO, regional and bilateral trade agreements, the future of supply chains and trade, and illicit trade. He holds a masters degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London and a certificate in international trade law and economics from the World Trade Institute in Switzerland.

Christopher's Posts

  • BNPL Masthead

    March 6, 2023

    Much ado? The Buy Now, Pay Later credit market in the U.S.

  • 2023-02-22 Something Wicked

    February 27, 2023

    Something Wicked? Toil and trouble in U.S. consumer credit

  • Yet So Far GettyImages 1600x800

    February 13, 2023

    Yet So Far – Nearshoring in North America

