Flexport's Posts

March 26, 2025
Early Updates on the Trump Administration’s Tariff and Trade Policies
March 21, 2025
How Flexport.org Partnered with Nonprofits to Get Critical Aid to LA Wildfire Survivors
February 19, 2025
2025 and 2026 Regulatory Changes for Lithium-Ion and Sodium-Ion Batteries: Navigating Dangerous Goods Updates
January 29, 2025
How Changes to Mexico's Textile Tariffs and the IMMEX Program Will Impact Ecommerce
January 24, 2025
Red Sea Crisis: Ceasefire Sparks Hope, But Is Global Shipping Out of Danger?
January 23, 2025
Flexport.org and the International Organization for Migration (IOM): A Q&A on Humanitarian Logistics
January 8, 2025
What We Know about the ILA Strike (and What to Expect Next)
January 7, 2025
Flexport Named One of Built In’s 2025 Best Places to Work
December 30, 2024
2025 Air Freight Market Outlook: Disruptions, Trends, and How to Prepare
