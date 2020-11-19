Flexport's Posts

Skip to content
  • Incident Blog 12-15-20 (1)

    December 15, 2020

    After the ONE Apus Container Loss, Carrier and Consignees Wait for Final Word on Damages

  • A labor and container shortage is wreaking havoc in the ocean market.

    December 10, 2020

    Businesses Look for Solutions to Address Ongoing Ocean Woes

  • As 2020 draws to a close, there is much speculation regarding how much of the impact of the pandemic and other supply chain disruptions will continue into 2021. Flexport offers five predictions spanning the economy, tariffs, ocean, air, and technology.

    December 8, 2020

    Five Predictions to Shape Supply Chains in 2021

  • Generic header image 1600x800-v4

    December 8, 2020

    Calculating the Cost of eBay Fulfillment

  • Regulations EU-UK blog 12-03-20

    December 3, 2020

    As Brexit Transition Ends, New UK Generalized System of Preferences Begins

  • Giving Tuesday blog 11-30-20

    December 1, 2020

    Giving Tuesday: A Time for Individuals and Businesses to Give to Those in Need

  • Small business blog 11-18-20 (1)

    November 25, 2020

    Small Business Saturday Takes on More Meaning During a Year of Unprecedented Disruption

  • Black Friday blog 11-18-20 (1)

    November 24, 2020

    As E-Commerce Boom Extends Peak Season, Are Black Friday and Cyber Monday Irrelevant?

  • Equipment shortage blog 11-18-20

    November 19, 2020

    Global Equipment Shortage Gums Up the Supply Chain

