Flexport's Posts

December 19, 2019
Incoterms® 2020: 11 Terms, 5 Big Changes
December 18, 2019
Making Global Trade Easy for Everyone: Milestones During 2019
December 12, 2019
Say Goodbye to NAFTA and Prepare for USMCA
December 11, 2019
Supply Chain Lessons from 2019: Global Trade Challenges and Solutions for 2020
December 5, 2019
Brexit: Several Possible Outcomes, One Direction Forward
December 3, 2019
Partnership with Postmates and MedShare Helps Bring Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela
November 21, 2019
Agility and Speed: How Airfreight Can Improve Your Q4 and Beyond
November 19, 2019
A New Vancouver Office Expands Flexport’s Shipping and Customs Services into Canada
November 15, 2019
At AfroTech, Flexport Recruiting Focuses on Diversity, Inclusion, and Empowering Black Tech
