Making Global Trade Easy for Everyone: Milestones During 2019
December 18, 2019

Flexport Editorial Team
What a year.

Between tariffs, Brexit, IMO 2020 and economic volatility, 2019 was unprecedented in global trade. Shippers, their partners, and their global supply chains were tested like never before.

To sum up, Flexport spent 2019 helping clients reduce complexity, thrive amid uncertainty, and embrace more sustainable business practices.

Here’s to the bright opportunities of the next year, the next decade, and the next great era of global trade.

Thank you for joining us on the wild ride that was 2019.

markdown image

Click here to download a full view of Flexport's 2019 global trade milestones.

