Jeffrey's Posts

Jeffrey Walker

Director, Program Management - SMB Experience

Jeffrey is the Program Management Director for SMB Experience. He and his team are dedicated to translating SMB’s needs to Flexport Technologists to help build impactful and simplistic tools that democratize starting, scaling and maintaining a small business. Jeff has been in the logistics industry for over 12 years, working to consult, support and scale businesses ranging from startups to enterprises. When stepping away from the office, Jeff is a dog-dad, volunteer, concert-goer, and exploring new countries and cultures.

