Phil Levy
Chief Economist, Flexport
Dr. Phil Levy is Chief Economist at Flexport where he leads qualitative and quantitative economic research informed by public policy data and proprietary data. Dr. Levy’s research informs the market on global trade trends and helps Flexport teams make product and business strategy decisions to best serve clients. Before Flexport, Dr. Levy spent two decades researching and forming global trade policy. He served as Senior Fellow on the Global Economy at Chicago Council on Global Affairs and Adjunct Professor of Strategy at Northwestern Kellogg. Previously, Dr. Levy served on the President’s Council of Economic Advisors as Senior Economist for Trade and as a member of the policy planning staff for the U.S. Department of State. He has testified before numerous congressional committees and has written regularly for Forbes, The Hill, and Foreign Policy. He has also taught global economic policy and international trade at Georgetown, Columbia, the University of Virginia, and Yale. Phil holds a Ph.D in Economics from Stanford University.
Phil's Posts
June 12, 2023
Don’t Panic - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
June 5, 2023
Odd Jobs - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
May 30, 2023
The Mighty U.S. Consumer - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
May 22, 2023
Slipping Sales - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
May 15, 2023
Core Inflation - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
May 8, 2023
Jobs Aplenty - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
May 1, 2023
U.S. Consumer Strength - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
April 24, 2023
World Trade Shifts - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
April 17, 2023
The IMF’s Rocky World Outlook - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
