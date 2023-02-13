Phil Levy
Chief Economist, Flexport
Dr. Phil Levy is Chief Economist at Flexport where he leads qualitative and quantitative economic research informed by public policy data and proprietary data. Dr. Levy’s research informs the market on global trade trends and helps Flexport teams make product and business strategy decisions to best serve clients. Before Flexport, Dr. Levy spent two decades researching and forming global trade policy. He served as Senior Fellow on the Global Economy at Chicago Council on Global Affairs and Adjunct Professor of Strategy at Northwestern Kellogg. Previously, Dr. Levy served on the President’s Council of Economic Advisors as Senior Economist for Trade and as a member of the policy planning staff for the U.S. Department of State. He has testified before numerous congressional committees and has written regularly for Forbes, The Hill, and Foreign Policy. He has also taught global economic policy and international trade at Georgetown, Columbia, the University of Virginia, and Yale. Phil holds a Ph.D in Economics from Stanford University.
Phil's Posts
April 10, 2023
Job Market Strength - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
April 3, 2023
Personal Consumption Eras - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
March 27, 2023
Fed Moves - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
March 20, 2023
Persistent Inflation - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
March 13, 2023
A Bumpy Year for Imports - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
March 6, 2023
What Monetary Tightening? - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
February 27, 2023
Cash on Hand - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
February 21, 2023
The Real Retail Sales Story - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
February 13, 2023
Trade Tumult - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
