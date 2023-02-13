Phil's Posts

Skip to content
phil levy headshot

Phil Levy

Chief Economist, Flexport

Dr. Phil Levy is Chief Economist at Flexport where he leads qualitative and quantitative economic research informed by public policy data and proprietary data. Dr. Levy’s research informs the market on global trade trends and helps Flexport teams make product and business strategy decisions to best serve clients. Before Flexport, Dr. Levy spent two decades researching and forming global trade policy. He served as Senior Fellow on the Global Economy at Chicago Council on Global Affairs and Adjunct Professor of Strategy at Northwestern Kellogg. Previously, Dr. Levy served on the President’s Council of Economic Advisors as Senior Economist for Trade and as a member of the policy planning staff for the U.S. Department of State. He has testified before numerous congressional committees and has written regularly for Forbes, The Hill, and Foreign Policy. He has also taught global economic policy and international trade at Georgetown, Columbia, the University of Virginia, and Yale. Phil holds a Ph.D in Economics from Stanford University.

