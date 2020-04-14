Ryan Petersen
Founder and CEO, Flexport
Ryan Petersen is Founder and CEO of Flexport, a leader in global supply chain technology. Since its inception, more than 10,000 companies of all sizes – from emerging brands to Fortune 500s – have used Flexport's logistics and technology to move more than $175 billion dollars in merchandise. Prior to starting Flexport, Ryan was the founder and CEO of ImportGenius, a premier provider of transaction data for the global trade industry. He earned a BA from UC Berkeley and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
Ryan's Posts
April 2, 2025
Duty-Free "De Minimis" Shipping Is Being Eliminated from ALL Countries as Soon as Government Systems Are Ready
November 1, 2023
Update on Flexport’s Trucking Business
October 12, 2023
Flexport CEO’s Note to Employees
July 10, 2023
Ryan Petersen Joins Founders Fund
January 18, 2023
Holiday Season 2022 Went Smoothly: But Supply Chain Technology Is Still Lagging
June 8, 2022
Looking Ahead - Dave Clark to Join Flexport As Our New CEO
March 4, 2022
Ukraine Refugee Crisis - How You Can Help
June 21, 2021
Whose Fault Is the Current Ocean Freight Market Crisis? Nobody’s, Really.
April 14, 2020
Why There Aren't Enough Masks, and How to Get More
