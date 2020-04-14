Skip to content
Ryan-Petersen headshot

Ryan Petersen

Founder and CEO, Flexport

Ryan Petersen is Founder and CEO of Flexport, a leader in global supply chain technology. Since its inception, more than 10,000 companies of all sizes – from emerging brands to Fortune 500s – have used Flexport's logistics and technology to move more than $175 billion dollars in merchandise. Prior to starting Flexport, Ryan was the founder and CEO of ImportGenius, a premier provider of transaction data for the global trade industry. He earned a BA from UC Berkeley and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Ryan's Posts

  • Air

    April 2, 2025

    Duty-Free "De Minimis" Shipping Is Being Eliminated from ALL Countries as Soon as Government Systems Are Ready

  • Convoy Announcement_HERO

    November 1, 2023

    Update on Flexport’s Trucking Business

  • Flexport LP Standard Meta IMG

    October 12, 2023

    Flexport CEO’s Note to Employees

  • Ryan Petersen Joins Founders Fund

    July 10, 2023

    Ryan Petersen Joins Founders Fund

  • packages GettyImages 1600x800

    January 18, 2023

    Holiday Season 2022 Went Smoothly: But Supply Chain Technology Is Still Lagging

  • Dave Clark CEO, Flexport

    June 8, 2022

    Looking Ahead - Dave Clark to Join Flexport As Our New CEO

  • Flexport.org is organizing shipments of relief goods to Ukrainian refugee sites across Eastern Europe including Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. Please join us by donating to the Flexport.org Fund and help us send as many supplies as we can from around the world to the Ukrainian people.

    March 4, 2022

    Ukraine Refugee Crisis - How You Can Help

  • Whose Fault Is the Current Ocean Freight Market Crisis 6-21-21

    June 21, 2021

    Whose Fault Is the Current Ocean Freight Market Crisis? Nobody’s, Really.

  • Why there Aren't Enough Masks, and How to Get More

    April 14, 2020

    Why There Aren't Enough Masks, and How to Get More

