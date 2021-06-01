Tom Gould
Vice President of Customs and Trade
Tom is one of the world’s top customs and compliance professionals who knows how to get goods in and out of anywhere. Customs rules and regulations, compliance trends, classification, and codes—Tom covers it all.
Tom's Posts
May 22, 2024
The Shifting Landscape of U.S.-China Trade: What You Should Know about Section 301 Tariffs
October 29, 2022
Six Ways to Turn Chaos into Opportunity: What Customs Experts Want You to Know
August 8, 2022
Your Must-Read Roadmap to Optimize for New HTS Codes
July 13, 2022
Keeping Up With Modern Supply Chains - How Tom Gould & COAC Are Prepping U.S. Customs for the Future
April 12, 2022
From Dirt to Shirt: How to Build a Traceable Supply Chain
February 23, 2022
Can U.S. Customs Keep Up with Change? Flexport’s Tom Gould Joins COAC to Advise How
December 9, 2021
Customs Filing Data Could Flag Compliance Earlier if Act Passes
November 3, 2021
An Open Letter to Customs on Broker Education
June 1, 2021
New Trade Act Could Trigger Supply Chain Changes
