Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Tom-Gould-Headshot 1814x1814

Tom Gould

Vice President of Customs and Trade

Tom is one of the world’s top customs and compliance professionals who knows how to get goods in and out of anywhere. Customs rules and regulations, compliance trends, classification, and codes—Tom covers it all.

Tom's Posts

  • A Jump in Customs Enforcement 5-14-21

    May 14, 2021

    A Jump in Customs Enforcement Shows Data Can Create or Limit Risk

  • As the US Election Nears, How Will a Biden Presidency Impact Trade?

    July 16, 2020

    As the US Election Nears, How Would a Biden Presidency Impact Trade?

  • New USMCA Is Not the Old NAFTA: New Rules in Play for Importers

    July 9, 2020

    New USMCA Is Not the Old NAFTA: New Rules in Play for Importers

  • UK Announces New Tariff in Preparation for Brexit

    May 21, 2020

    UK Announces New Tariff in Preparation for Brexit

  • Customs duty regulations 5-13-20

    May 13, 2020

    Fleeting Chances: The Difficulty of Maximizing Savings From Changing Customs Rules

  • Customs Update: EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA)

    January 3, 2020

    Customs Update: EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA)

Ready to get started?

Learn how Flexport’s supply chain solutions can help you capture greater opportunities.