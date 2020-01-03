Tom Gould
Vice President of Customs and Trade
Tom is one of the world’s top customs and compliance professionals who knows how to get goods in and out of anywhere. Customs rules and regulations, compliance trends, classification, and codes—Tom covers it all.
Tom's Posts
May 14, 2021
A Jump in Customs Enforcement Shows Data Can Create or Limit Risk
July 16, 2020
As the US Election Nears, How Would a Biden Presidency Impact Trade?
July 9, 2020
New USMCA Is Not the Old NAFTA: New Rules in Play for Importers
May 21, 2020
UK Announces New Tariff in Preparation for Brexit
May 13, 2020
Fleeting Chances: The Difficulty of Maximizing Savings From Changing Customs Rules
January 3, 2020
Customs Update: EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA)
