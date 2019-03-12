Category: Customs
May 6, 2020
Congestion at PVG Airport: Changing Customs and Quality Control Regulations Create Huge Backlog
March 25, 2020
COVID-19: Getting Protective Gear and N95 Masks Where they Need to Go
March 10, 2020
EU Trade Changes: How to Prepare for a Significant Change to Dutch Exports
February 26, 2020
For Importers, Help Is Here: New Trade Advisory Service Provides Expertise Amid Complexity and Uncertainty
December 26, 2019
Brexit: The Long Goodbye
December 20, 2019
Trade Deals and WTO Woes Grab the Spotlight
December 5, 2019
Brexit: Several Possible Outcomes, One Direction Forward
May 8, 2019
Ahead of Formal Notice, Flexport Found Tariff Hikes on Chinese Goods
March 12, 2019
Butter, Beer, and Whiskey: Irish Import Data
Ready to Get Started?
Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.