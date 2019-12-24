Category: Freight Forwarding
May 20, 2020
Demurrage and Detention: Why It Pays to Know Your Fees
April 17, 2020
A Perfect Storm: How the Impact of COVID-19 has Driven Airfreight to Historic Levels
April 14, 2020
Why There Aren't Enough Masks, and How to Get More
April 8, 2020
Exploring the Future of Freight During COVID-19
March 30, 2020
Run Your Supply Chain from Anywhere with Robust Technology and Relationships
February 20, 2020
Brexit Update: Prepare for Implementation in 2021
January 20, 2020
Chinese New Year and the Global Supply Chain
January 9, 2020
Bringing Reliability and Predictability to Transit Time Estimates
December 24, 2019
Webinar Recap: Top 3 Highlights from the Flexport Platform 2.0
