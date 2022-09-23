Category: Global Trade Industry News

Skip to content
    January 24, 2025

    Red Sea Crisis: Ceasefire Sparks Hope, But Is Global Shipping Out of Danger?

    May 21, 2024

    Why Ocean Freight Rates are Surging: A Look at the Supply Shock after the Red Sea Disruptions

    May 2, 2024

    The Lasting Impact of the Red Sea Diversions on Shipping Costs

    January 22, 2024

    Global Ocean Carriers Halt Red Sea Transits – What to Expect

    November 22, 2022

    How Will the U.S. Midterms Affect Global Trade?

    October 14, 2022

    Supply Chain Snapshots - News & Trends You Should Read This Week

    October 7, 2022

    Supply Chain Snapshots - News & Trends You Should Read This Week

    September 30, 2022

    Supply Chain Snapshots - News & Trends You Should Read This Week

    September 23, 2022

    Supply Chain Snapshots - News & Trends You Should Read This Week

