Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

Category: logistics

  • A year-old EU-US dispute surrounding aircraft manufacturers has led to tariff countermeasures on both sides. Most recently, the EU imposed punitive duties beyond aircraft parts to include aluminum, bicycles, and other products. See how to prepare as customs duties evolve amid shifting politics.

    November 17, 2020

    How Countermeasures on Goods Impact a Shifting US-EU Trade Relationship

  • Customs complexity is bad enough, but with Brexit looming, there will be even more layers of documentation. Technology and expertise can help streamline the process and ensure accuracy, which can avert delays in shipping.

    November 12, 2020

    How Technology and Expertise Can Reduce Customs Complexity Ahead of Brexit

  • The new US president will likely have to work with a Senate in which Republicans have a narrow majority, and a House controlled by Democrats. With big questions ahead, businesses await an outcome that may shape new strategies for the coming year.

    November 6, 2020

    How the Global Trade Agenda Might Change with a New President

  • Takeaways from FORWARD20 Illustration

    October 28, 2020

    Takeaways from FORWARD20: Velocity, Transport Mode Mixes, and New Trade Tech

  • Unusual conditions like ‘Shipageddon’ and a super peak happening in ocean are surfacing. To help address some of the challenges regarding ocean capacity, following are some observations and insights.

    October 23, 2020

    Rogue Wave? An Update on the Extraordinary Peak Happening in Ocean

  • Forward20 blog 10-8-20

    October 8, 2020

    Sneak Peek: Harnessing Supply Chain Data with Trade Technology

  • Beyond preparing for Brexit, understanding the specific implications of the UK’s trading relationships with the rest of Europe (and others) will become paramount. As the saying goes, the devil is in the details. And that is exactly what was covered in a recent follow-up webinar.

    October 6, 2020

    Brexit: Understanding the Intricacies for a More Successful Transition

  • As Golden Week kicks off in China, importers in the US and Europe are making final preparations for the end of the year. Normally, shippers need to book prior to Golden Week to stock up for the winter holidays. But this year, there’s a mix of challenges.

    October 2, 2020

    Golden Week Triggers Last-Minute Shipment Strategies for Peak and Holiday Seasons

  • Shippers need to prepare for Brexit now by understanding changing Brexit rules and the implications on trade. A recent Flexport webinar provided insights and advice to help dispel confusion.

    September 29, 2020

    6 Steps to Take Now to Prepare for Brexit

Ready to Get Started?

Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.