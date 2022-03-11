Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

Category: logistics

  • Ocean-Alliances-bloghero-Jan13.22

    December 7, 2022

    Ocean Alliances: Everything You Need to Know

  • Year-end holidays have traditionally been a time of year for retailers when sales soar. In recent years, that trend has been shifting. Looking to 2020, the pandemic has changed everything. And low consumer confidence, combined with consumer fear of coronavirus, is set to make this year’s holiday shopping period unlike any others.

    August 30, 2022

    Holiday Season 2022: How Rate Fluctuations and Spending Trends Could Impact Stock Availability

  • SMB GettyImages-871216114

    April 11, 2022

    Expand Your Brand Reach with Retail Partnerships

  • Mississippi River Inland Waterways Blog Hero 4-5-22

    April 5, 2022

    Why Don’t We Move More Freight via Inland Waterways Like the Mississippi River?

  • Shenzen Port in China at sunset

    March 28, 2022

    UPDATE - New Covid Lockdowns in China Impact Global Supply Chains

  • Blog header IMG 12-09-21

    March 25, 2022

    For Explosive Growth, Regain Control of Your Inventory and Working Capital

  • The World Trade Organization headquarters entrance. Image copyright World Trade Organization.

    March 23, 2022

    Less Favored Nation - The Future of Russia’s WTO Status

  • ACE Analysis blog Hero

    March 19, 2022

    Flexport’s Data Analysis Tool Can Help Brands Find Savings and Reduce Risk

  • Storm clouds over a truck

    March 11, 2022

    Dark Times for Black Gold - Oil Sanctions Against Russia

Ready to Get Started?

Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.