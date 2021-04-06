Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

Category: Logistics Rewired

  • Retail businesses on a solid supply chain to avoid stockouts

    March 15, 2022

    How to Avoid Common Mistakes in Supply Chain and Logistics

  • Masthead for 2022-02 blog post on using economics data in supply chain decision-making

    February 14, 2022

    How to Use the Right Data to Make Supply Chain Decisions

  • Restock Before You Run Out 7-9-21

    February 7, 2022

    Restock Before You Run Out: Smaller Shipments Could Move Crucial SKUs

  • Warehouse-Tech-Blog 12.31.21

    December 30, 2021

    Is Your Warehouse OK? Depends on How They Collaborate

  • Are shipping delays getting better or worse? Flexport's latest weekly Ocean Timeliness Indicator shows transit times from Asia to Europe increased by 1 day to 108 days last week.

    December 8, 2021

    Track Logistics Trends and Supply Chain Delays With New Flexport Indicators

  • Gratitude Optimism for a Golden Age of Supply Chain Post 11-22-21

    November 24, 2021

    How to Forge a Golden Age of Supply Chain

  • A New Way to Plan Your Modal Mix blog 6-3-21

    June 3, 2021

    Balance Speed and Cost with New Ways to Plan Your Transport Mode Mix

  • Solve Logistics Chaos 4-15-21

    April 15, 2021

    Solve Logistics Chaos with New Best Practices Based on Trends

  • When Detention and Demurrage Get Unruly 4-6-21

    April 6, 2021

    When Detention and Demurrage Get Unruly, Logistics Strategies Can Help

Ready to Get Started?

Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.