Category: Ocean Freight

April 13, 2021
How to Cope as Suez Congestion Hits Europe for the Next Month or More
April 6, 2021
When Detention and Demurrage Get Unruly, Logistics Strategies Can Help
March 30, 2021
Ships Transit the Suez Again as Downstream Impacts Surface
March 26, 2021
What’s Going on in the Suez Canal? Updates and Impacts from Ever Given
February 9, 2021
Container Availability Shows Positive Trends, but the Tide Hasn’t Turned Yet
February 8, 2021
The Definitive Guide to Ocean Freight Shipping in 2021
February 2, 2021
Ocean Market Outlook for 2021: Not All Smooth Sailing
January 20, 2021
Outbreak of Covid Cases at Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Escalates an Already Fraught Situation
January 19, 2021
Carriers May Break from Blank Sailings at Chinese New Year, Providing Cues for 2021 Planning
