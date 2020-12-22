Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

Category: Ocean

  • Port strike updated

    November 5, 2024

    Disruptions at Canada's Largest Container Ports: The Latest on the BC Lockout and Port of Montreal Strike

  • Ocean Port GettyImages-156534551 (1)

    November 4, 2024

    2025 Ocean Freight Outlook: Five Predictions You Need to Know

  • Image: Predicting Accurate and Reliable Ocean Freight Transit Times

    October 24, 2024

    Predicting Accurate and Reliable Ocean Freight Transit Times

  • GettyImages-937217622

    June 14, 2021

    Yantian Port Congestion Scrambles Shipments After Covid Outbreak

  • How to Dodge Shipping Delays 5-19-21

    May 19, 2021

    How to Dodge Shipping Delays While Ocean and Inland Struggle with Speed

  • On the Hunt for Cargo Space 5-6-21

    May 6, 2021

    On the Hunt for Cargo Space, Smarter Consolidation Could Ease the Way

  • Cargo-Accidents-Rise-3.1.21

    March 1, 2021

    As Cargo Accidents Rise, Risk Strategies Shield Business from Loss

  • Ocean Market Outlook for 2021 blog 2-1-21

    February 8, 2021

    Transatlantic Westbound Ocean Market Outlook March 2021

  • A Deep Dive Into the UK Freight Market and How to Plan for 2021

    December 22, 2020

    A Deep Dive Into the UK Freight Market and How to Plan for 2021

Ready to Get Started?

Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.