Category: Supply Chain News
November 4, 2024
Supply Chain Snapshots (Week of November 1, 2024): A Recap of Industry News You Can’t Miss
October 25, 2024
Supply Chain Snapshots (Week of October 21, 2024): A Recap of Industry News You Can’t Miss
May 21, 2024
Why Ocean Freight Rates are Surging: A Look at the Supply Shock after the Red Sea Disruptions
May 2, 2024
The Lasting Impact of the Red Sea Diversions on Shipping Costs
March 26, 2024
Francis Scott Key Bridge Collision and Collapse – What to Expect
January 22, 2024
Global Ocean Carriers Halt Red Sea Transits – What to Expect
October 9, 2023
Supply Chain Snapshots - News of the Week (October 9, 2023)
October 2, 2023
Supply Chain Snapshots - News of the Week (October 2, 2023)
September 29, 2023
What We Know So Far about the Impacts of a Potential U.S. Government Shutdown
Ready to Get Started?
Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.