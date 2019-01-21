Chicago Office to Expand with Product and Engineering Teams

Get ready, Chicago! Flexport will be adding product and engineering teams to our Fulton Market office in 2019. Chicago will be the first of our 9 offices to have a technology and engineering presence aside from our San Francisco headquarters.

Why the Windy City? 52 of the 100 largest trucking carriers in the U.S. call the Midwest home, putting our Chicago engineering team in the best position to develop innovative technology for the intermodal market, and to create world-class products that will dramatically improve our clients’ experience.

Not only is Chicago a thriving logistics hub, but it’s also home to a wealth of existing engineering talent and an excellent university system. As we continue building out new technology in trucking, it’s important we work in the center of the industry alongside those who know the landscape best. We know we’ll find that in Chicago, and are looking for great people to join our 1,000+ global organization in software engineering, data science, design, and operations.

Want a job in Flexport’s Chicago office? Check out our careers page.

Want to join us for the engineering launch event with networking, tech talks, and refreshments? Reserve your spot on the event page.