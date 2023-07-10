Skip to content
Category: Flexport News

  • 02 Flexport-Office-Non-Squad-Working 00886 (1) (1)

    January 7, 2025

    Flexport Named One of Built In’s 2025 Best Places to Work

  • Flexport LP Standard Meta IMG

    September 26, 2024

    Flexport Announces Iker Echave as New Head of Operations for EMEA

  • BC Blog Header IMG-1

    August 19, 2024

    Unlocking Savings and Efficiency: How Flexport’s Buyer’s Consolidation Service Transforms Ocean Freight

  • Trine Nielsen

    August 8, 2024

    Trine Nielsen Named VP, Global Head of Ocean Freight at Flexport

  • Convoy Announcement_HERO

    November 1, 2023

    Update on Flexport’s Trucking Business

  • Flexport LP Standard Meta IMG

    October 12, 2023

    Flexport CEO’s Note to Employees

  • Parisa q and a header 1600x800 2

    September 13, 2023

    Flexport Revolution: A Q&A With EVP of SMB Product and Technology Parisa Sadrzadeh

  • parcel and easypost header 1600x800

    August 18, 2023

    Flexport Parcel Service Now Available To EasyPost Customers

  • Ryan Petersen Joins Founders Fund

    July 10, 2023

    Ryan Petersen Joins Founders Fund

