Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Asia port
Back to Blog

November 19, 2024

Flexport Appoints Daniel Sanvicente as Senior Vice President, Head of APAC

Tags: 

Flexport Editorial Team
Flexport Editorial Team

November 19, 2024

Flexport, a global leader in supply chain technology, announced today the appointment of Daniel Sanvicente as Senior Vice President, Head of APAC, effective December 2, 2024. Sanvicente will bring more than 25 years of leadership experience and deep expertise in the Asian Pacific region to Flexport, where he will focus on driving growth and strengthening the company’s regional presence.

“Today, more than ever, the Asia Pacific region is a critical hub for global supply chains. Daniel’s deep knowledge of the region and track record of building exceptional teams to help organizations scale effectively will be invaluable as Flexport continues to invest in and expand its presence in the Asia Pacific region,” said Ryan Petersen, Founder & CEO, Flexport.

Sanvicente’s track record in the global logistics industry helped drive growth and operational excellence at some of the world’s largest logistics players. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer for Asia Pacific at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, where he built and led a team responsible for some of the organization’s biggest growth drivers. Prior to that, he led commercial strategy for Panalpina Greater China before taking on a leadership role focused on driving sales growth across the APAC region from Singapore. After Panalpina was acquired by DSV in 2019, Sanvicente established and led a newly combined commercial organization spanning 15 countries. He began his career at DB Schenker, where he developed strategic commercial and operational roadmap to scale teams in markets such as Miami, New York, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

“I am excited to embark on my new journey with Flexport. What drew me to Flexport is its vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology to power global trade, which I believe has enormous growth potential. I look forward to working with the world-class teams at Flexport to deliver exceptional value for our customers and to grow our presence across the Asia Pacific region,” said Sanvicente.

Flexport has seen significant growth in APAC in recent years. The company is the seventh largest freight forwarder in the Transpacific Eastbound trade lane and services an extensive global network of ocean freight routes. Flexport has also strengthened its air freight capabilities by operating dedicated freighters that connect key APAC gateways with the U.S. to meet rising demand. In addition to growing its presence in strategic markets such as Greater China and Korea — which have been central to its growth in cross-border e-commerce and other sectors — Flexport recently announced a partnership with ITL Corporation in Vietnam to further accelerate its expansion in Southeast Asia.

About the Author

Flexport Editorial Team
Flexport Editorial Team

November 19, 2024

Ready to get started?

Learn how Flexport’s supply chain solutions can help you capture greater opportunities.

Related content

  • Ocean Port GettyImages-156534551 (1)

    Blog

    2025 Ocean Freight Outlook: Five Predictions You Need to Know

  • Image: Predicting Accurate and Reliable Ocean Freight Transit Times

    Blog

    Predicting Accurate and Reliable Ocean Freight Transit Times

  • Cargo Insurance: Protect Yourself Against Cargo Loss

    Blog

    Cargo Insurance: Protect Yourself Against Cargo Loss

About this author

More from Flexport

  • GettyImages-1152215265

    Blog

    Blank Sailing Spike After Tariffs: What It Means for Your Supply Chain

  • Flexport Ocean Timeliness Indicator_HERO

    Blog

    Flexport Ocean Timeliness Indicator

  • White House GettyImages-603224136 (1)

    Blog

    Live Updates: Trump Administration Tariffs, Trade Policy Changes, and Impacts on Global Supply Chains