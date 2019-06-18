Skip to content
June 18, 2019

More than 1,000 volunteers help kids, aging adults, homeless populations, the environment, and dogs

More than 1,000 volunteers help kids, aging adults, homeless populations, the environment, and dogs

From the removal of invasive plants in Shenzhen parks to delivering meals to New York City senior citizens, Flexport employees across the globe recently took time to give back to the communities they live and work in.

Community Forward, Flexport’s first-ever global employee volunteer week took place June 3-7, with more than 1,000 employees from Flexport’s 14 global offices logging 2,500 hours.

Below is an infographic sharing some of the results from the week’s impact:

markdown image

While employees are given paid time to participate in volunteer activities each year, Flexport launched Community Forward to take that commitment a step farther. The worldwide event, which spanned 80 activities, reinforced Flexport’s resolution to serving the communities in which it does business.

Follow Flexport on Facebook to learn more about last week’s Community Forward events, and to keep up with Flexport’s volunteer events year-round.

And visit Flexport.org to learn more about Flexport’s commitment to “doing good” through carbon offsetting, product donations, and global aid shipments.

