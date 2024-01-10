Skip to content
Category: Flexport.org

    March 21, 2025

    How Flexport.org Partnered with Nonprofits to Get Critical Aid to LA Wildfire Survivors

    January 23, 2025

    Flexport.org and the International Organization for Migration (IOM): A Q&A on Humanitarian Logistics

    August 21, 2024

    Supercharge Sustainability Initiatives and Compliance with Flexport’s Updated Emissions Calculator

    June 25, 2024

    How Flexport.org Identified and Delivered Thousands of Mobility Devices to Refugees in Ethiopia

    June 20, 2024

    World Refugee Day: Addressing Climate-Driven Displacement Through Sustainable Supply Chains

    March 29, 2024

    How Product Donations Reduce Waste and Contribute to a Circular Economy

    February 26, 2024

    Lifecycle of an aid shipment: How Flexport.org and Convoy of Hope’s partnership overcomes logistics challenges

    January 29, 2024

    Flexport.org Expands Climate Offerings in 2023

    January 10, 2024

    How Flexport.org and GoFundMe.org Joined Forces To Support Maui Wildfire Relief

