Category: Flexport.org

March 21, 2025
How Flexport.org Partnered with Nonprofits to Get Critical Aid to LA Wildfire Survivors
January 23, 2025
Flexport.org and the International Organization for Migration (IOM): A Q&A on Humanitarian Logistics
August 21, 2024
Supercharge Sustainability Initiatives and Compliance with Flexport’s Updated Emissions Calculator
June 25, 2024
How Flexport.org Identified and Delivered Thousands of Mobility Devices to Refugees in Ethiopia
June 20, 2024
World Refugee Day: Addressing Climate-Driven Displacement Through Sustainable Supply Chains
March 29, 2024
How Product Donations Reduce Waste and Contribute to a Circular Economy
February 26, 2024
Lifecycle of an aid shipment: How Flexport.org and Convoy of Hope’s partnership overcomes logistics challenges
January 29, 2024
Flexport.org Expands Climate Offerings in 2023
January 10, 2024
How Flexport.org and GoFundMe.org Joined Forces To Support Maui Wildfire Relief
