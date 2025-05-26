This week, the Flexport OTI for China to the U.S. West Coast declined, China to North Europe remained stable, and China to the U.S. East Coast increased.

Welcome to the new Ocean Timeliness Indicator! Due to ongoing global shipping events in the Panama and Suez Canal, we have refined our previous report by splitting the Transpacific Eastbound (TPEB) trade lane into two subtradelanes: TPEB to the U.S. West Coast, and TPEB to the U.S. East Coast.

Week to May 26, 2025

The Ocean Timeliness Indicator (OTI) for China to the U.S. West Coast decreased from 35 to 32 days, while China to North Europe plateaued at 58.5 days. Meanwhile, China to the U.S. East Coast increased from 52.5 to 53 days.

The Methodology: The Flexport Ocean Timeliness Indicator (OTI) utilizes data from Flexport’s ocean shipping operations for an expansive view of the cargo’s journey. Updated on a weekly basis, the Flexport OTI shows the transit time from the cargo ready date at the exporters’ factory or warehouse to the containers’ departure from the destination ocean port. The ocean shipping world tends to run along “trade lanes.” The three biggest east-west trade lanes carry goods from Asia to the U.S. West Coast, Asia to the U.S. East Coast, and from Asia to Northern Europe. The OTI captures the timeliness of each. As there are many transit time nuances from port to port and service to service, to show accurate trends, the OTI uses the following logic:

Excludes premium services.

Displayed transit times are based on a trailing two-week median.

Major origin and destination ports are used as a proxy for the overall trade lane to create clear trends. Other origin or destination ports will have additional transit time considerations based on ocean carrier services .

. Asia to U.S. West Coast trade lane uses the China ports of Shanghai and Ningbo and the U.S. West Coast ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach.

Asia to U.S. East Coast trade lane uses the China ports of Shanghai and Ningbo and the U.S. East Coast ports of New York/New Jersey and Norfolk.

Asia to North Europe trade lane uses the China ports of Shanghai and Ningbo and the North Europe port of Rotterdam.

