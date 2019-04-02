Flexport Speaker Series: Welcoming Valerie Jarrett

We were honored to welcome Valerie Jarrett, the longest-serving Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama, to Flexport’s San Francisco headquarters on March 13th. Valerie visited us as a guest of Flexport Speaker Series, an event series where we invite influential members of technology, business, and logistics industries to engage in conversation with Flexport employees.

From left: Valerie Jarrett, Flexport’s Maddie Heck and Flexport’s Olivia Watson

Valerie talked to us about the impact of technology on female empowerment, the value of having diverse voices in positions of power, and embracing the adventure of “swerving” when our life plans don’t pan out.

Valerie has been speaking to other technology companies like Flexport as part of her book tour for her new memoir, Finding My Voice, available on April 2nd. In it, Valerie inspires readers through her own personal stories to find their own voice and recognize the importance of leadership and citizenship in the 21st century.

Thank you Valerie for coming to speak with us, and we look forward to our next Speaker Series event!