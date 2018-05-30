How Flexport is growing our engineering team

What happened

Recently, Flexport was lucky enough to acquire the three-person team from Fieldbook to join our engineering family. It’s a time of great growth here, as we aim for an overall rate of 2.5x in 2018, and we couldn’t be happier that Jason Crawford and his team, Ben Bernard and Ada Cohen, are coming aboard.

It’s no secret that in a year with such ambitious growth goals, we will need a lot of engineering prowess to pull it off. In fact, we have over 50 open engineering positions right now – take a look!

How we do it

Here at Flexport we’re building a multi-sided platform to connect the global supply chain, and creating solutions and providing value for our clients. This could be using emojis to better manage air freight consolidations, developing our own airfreight service from Hong Kong, or even enabling your company to ship responsibly with carbon offsets. Specifically, we’re looking for full-stack engineers who have the desire to solve very difficult problems and learn how humans can collaborate through global trade.

But even with these objectives, we maintain a very rigorous application process. Our vision is to build the operating system for global trade, and we must maintain high standards to adhere to this. Which is why it was so great to meet the three from Fieldbook.

After hearing about them through our personal networks, we invited them all to interview individually. Jason is a talented technologist, and it was quickly apparent that he had created a very strong crew.

Then when we got a look at the UI and architecture that they had built with only three people – we were blown away.

What’s next

Ada, Ben, and Jason will be diving right into our most pressing challenge and biggest opportunity: the Transpacific Eastbound (TPEB) trading lane. Flexport is currently a Top 20 Freight Forwarder on the TPEB. But we want to be #1. To do this, we’re starting a second Ocean FCL team under Jason to accelerate our growth.

Now that we’ve found such an amazing trio, we likely won’t be doing any more acquisitions for the time being. And our hiring speeds look to meet our growth needs. So apply now and don’t miss out on a chance to build world-changing technology with Jason, Ben, Ada, and the rest of Flexport Engineering!