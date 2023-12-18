Logistics RFP Planning: How To Run A Value-Driven RFP [Downloadable Guide]

Updated January 10, 2024

A logistics RFP allows you to quantify total cost, evaluate trade-offs between price and service quality, and find the best freight forwarder for your company’s specific needs. But it’s not as easy to design a logistics RFP as you might think—RFPs often encourage thousands of forwarders to compete for your business by offering low rates, sometimes in exchange for poor, low-quality services.

This year, getting a head start on your RFP planning process is more important than ever. With the recent drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, global trade flows are facing significant impacts in the form of vessel re-routes and halts. Whether you're experienced with RFP processes or running one for the first time, you'll want a partner who helps you prepare for unexpected supply chain situations like these and strategically pivot as soon as they happen.

Key Takeaways From the Guide

1. Prepare for the RFP

Be selective and intentional about who you invite to the bid

Look for areas of improvement

Know your trade lanes, suppliers, and volumes in detail

Allow active communication during the RFP process

2. Seek out transparent pricing

Pricing is what many forwarders will try to sell you on. But quoted prices are not always as they seem; vendors tend to present unreliable services that will show you a good price, so clarify what the provided rates are getting you.

3. Look for an easy-to-use platform

Consider what software capabilities each freight forwarder has to offer, and what would be most beneficial for your business.

4. Look for high-quality service

Your freight forwarder will be a partner to your business, so you want to find a reliable and accommodating provider.

