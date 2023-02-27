Supply Chain Snapshots - News of the Week (Feb. 27, 2023)

1. 9 Ocean Carriers Commit to 100% Electronic Bill of Lading by 2030

(Read on Supply Chain Dive)

The digital transformation of global trade got a boost with an announcement this week from the Digital Container Shipping Association, which counts among its members major carriers like A.P. Moller-Maersk and MSC. The group committed to having 50% of original Bills of Lading converted to eBL within five years, and transitioning fully to eBL by 2030.

2. More Investment Headed to US Last-Mile Delivery Market

(Read on Journal of Commerce)

U.S. consumer spending is down, you know that, but what you might not know is that despite that e-commerce sales are up. This shift is leading more and more logistics companies to look for ways to expand their last-mile presence. Mergers, acquisitions, and partnership deals are the weapons of choice, and data visibility and tracking technology are the targets.

3. As Inflation Wears On, Should Retailers Push Back on Supplier Costs?

(Read on Supply Chain Dive)

After a rollercoaster of a couple of years, commodity prices are falling. This descent follows last year where many retailers over-stocked and are still dealing with full warehouses of now-aging product. The bottom line in this article is that there are some things you should think about before trying to renegotiate contracts with your suppliers.

4. Supply-Chain Headaches Ease for Many Companies

(Read on The Wall Street Journal)

After years of ups, downs, congestion, factory closures, and labor shortages—the supply chain pressure is easing for many retail brands. Does that mean everything can go back to business as usual? Not really, say the executives quoted in this article who cite everything from dropping consumer spending to stockpiled goods remaining from last year as reasons it may take a bit for things to truly level out.

5. [VIDEO] Port of LA’s Seroka Says Labor Talks Not Close

(Watch on Bloomberg)

Ongoing labor talks at the Port of Los Angeles have been making the news on and off for some time already. In this short video from Bloomberg, you can hear Gene Seroka, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director give his thoughts on where things stand. Spoiler: there’s more talking to do.