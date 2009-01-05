Who We Are

At Flexport, we work with incredibly smart, innovative, and passionate people -- and on the people team, it’s our job to support our awesome coworkers through every step of the employee experience. We’re recruiting, we’re onboarding, we’re career pathing, and we’re learning and developing. We partner with every team, in every office, to drive success, growth, and happiness.

We’re dedicated to the employees and offices we support, and we’re looking for passionate and empathetic individuals to join our team.