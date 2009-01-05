Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Sales Hero

Sales

Sell Disruptive Innovation That’s Simplifying Logistics

Sales intro

Who We Are

Managing and Advancing Global Client Relationships

Sales teams at Flexport own client relationships and find creative ways to fill the gaps in our customers' supply chains. We're looking for passionate, collaborative people to close, manage, and grow books of business from global logistics organizations, from start to finish.

Open Positions (5)

Find Your Role at Flexport

Departments
Location
View Openings

More About Flexport

How We Hire