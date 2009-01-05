Sales
Sell Disruptive Innovation That’s Simplifying Logistics
Who We Are
Managing and Advancing Global Client Relationships
Sales teams at Flexport own client relationships and find creative ways to fill the gaps in our customers' supply chains. We're looking for passionate, collaborative people to close, manage, and grow books of business from global logistics organizations, from start to finish.
Open Positions (5)
Filtered job resuls
Position
Team
Location
Link
Sales
Chicago, Illinois, United States