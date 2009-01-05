SERVICE

Flexport customers are well acquainted with NTG’s outstanding service already as an instrumental partner since 2016. The partnership will allow expanded FTL servicing capabilities through guaranteed capacity, competitive rates, and joint shared technology expertise. NTG’s port-to-porch network and services support both air and ocean shipments – at scale – a service you’d typically have to rely on a long list of specific providers for (vs. one dependable, holistic provider).

An industry leader that is both technology focused and growth oriented, NTG supports the full scope of Flexport trucking services including Full Truck Load (FTL), Expedited, Less Than Truckload (LTL), Drayage, Final Mile and more.