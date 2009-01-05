Flexport + NTG
Flexport, the platform for global logistics, and Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), one of the fastest growing, all-encompassing brokerages in the US, have entered a strategic partnership to provide comprehensive and highly automated trucking capacity to customers.
SERVICE
Fully digitized shipment lifecycle, backed by expertise and true execution
Flexport customers are well acquainted with NTG’s outstanding service already as an instrumental partner since 2016. The partnership will allow expanded FTL servicing capabilities through guaranteed capacity, competitive rates, and joint shared technology expertise. NTG’s port-to-porch network and services support both air and ocean shipments – at scale – a service you’d typically have to rely on a long list of specific providers for (vs. one dependable, holistic provider).
An industry leader that is both technology focused and growth oriented, NTG supports the full scope of Flexport trucking services including Full Truck Load (FTL), Expedited, Less Than Truckload (LTL), Drayage, Final Mile and more.
BENEFITS
Partnership Specifics
- Control reporting and analytics within the platform for truckload volume / entire freight spend
- Quote, book, and manage FTL shipments via the Flexport Platform, a single source solution for all international and domestic truckload needs
- Access lower rates by way of strategic pricing initiatives, consolidated shipment volumes and operational efficiencies
- View real-time load updates, shipment level communication, exception reporting, and document storage
- Dedicated joint account management from both Flexport and NTG
INTEGRATION
Long Term Vision
This is the latest step towards Flexport and NTG’s shared vision: to enable a fully- digitized shipment lifecycle. As part of the joint product roadmap, NTG’s proprietary Beon™ Digital Logistics Platform will integrate directly with the Flexport Platform via API.
Ultimately, clients will have a seamless shipping experience that includes rates and available capacity, load tendering and booking, load status updates, and estimated delivery time, and shipper onboarding, all via the Flexport Platform.