Getting Started

In the 1940s, American Metalcraft got their start producing hubcaps for automobiles. Fast-forward to today, and they’re a major national wholesaler of kitchen and restaurant-ware. With reinvention in its company DNA, it’s no surprise that they still continue this type of transformation—only today with their supply chain.

At the time when Patrick Lindemann, Chief Financial Officer, joined the company, they had been working with the same forwarder for over a decade. “Our relationship was quintessentially legacy,” says Lindemann. “Our team was always waiting a few days for updates on our shipments.”

And for a company with thousands of simultaneously moving pieces of inventory, every day counts.

After looking in the market for new forwarders, Lindemann says the choice was obvious. “Flexport came in with such energy and exuberance,” he says. “Yes, the technology was very attractive, but it was their spirit that broke the mold of what you traditionally think of a freight forwarder—and that excited me.”