A British company originally founded as Pet Mate in 1986 by Chris and Barbara Kirk, Closer Pets is a pioneer in the pet technology industry. With a global presence spanning over 40 countries, the company designs a unique and innovative range of pet products, including one of the first automated pet feeders on the market. Through its partnership with Flexport, Closer Pets has been able to streamline its inbound operations, enabling it to deliver high-quality products to pet owners and their beloved companions.

Before its collaboration with Flexport, Closer Pets’ supply chain processes were manual and often cumbersome. Shipping products from Asia to the United States was fraught with challenges, primarily due to a lack of visibility and a clear, centralized communication system. This often resulted in uncertainty about the location of shipments and products at any given time.

Delays and increased costs became commonplace, particularly during unforeseen events like the Suez Canal crisis, which caused cargo delays of 20–30 days. Consequently, the time frame for order fulfillment was significantly prolonged, often taking up to 105 days for container packing and dispatch, plus an additional 60 days in transit. This sluggish supply chain severely impacted cash flow and operational efficiency. A lack of real-time digital updates meant relying on phone and email, leading to further delays and inefficiencies. This led to missed sales opportunities as containers often reached their destinations but were left unprocessed for extended periods, highlighting the need for improved reporting visibility on container transit.

Streamlining the Supply Chain: As Easy As Ordering a Pizza

The turning point came when Closer Pets’ supply chain manager, Shelley Swift, saw a Flexport platform demo in the Netherlands. Struck by the representative’s compelling sales pitch, which likened shipping to the simplicity of ordering a pizza, she decided to overhaul their supply chain by partnering with Flexport. This partnership aimed to streamline logistical efficiency and facilitate a smoother order fulfillment process.

Flexport took charge of crucial aspects of Closer Pets’ supply chain, including door-to-door ocean freight, import/export processes, trucking, and customs clearances. One of the most valued features offered by Flexport is the SKU-level visibility, which allows all team members to independently track inbound stock. This newfound transparency meant that the team no longer needed to constantly ask the Supply Chain Manager about the location of products. Instead, team members could access shipment updates directly through the Flexport platform, saving them a significant amount of time.

Through its collaboration with Flexport, Closer Pets has significantly optimized its supply chain processes, achieving enhanced visibility and cost savings. Shelley Swift estimates savings of £10,000 within the first three months of partnering with Flexport. The greater visibility provided by Flexport has enabled better decision-making and quicker bookings due to speedier sales-based lead times. Inevitably, this has had a positive knock-on effect on cash flow. She also appreciates that she no longer needs to always be on hand to answer frequent questions about shipment statuses, allowing her to focus on other critical tasks:

"With Flexport, I went from being asked multiple times a day, sometimes multiple times an hour, about where stock was, to the whole team being able to self-service." - Shelley Swift, Supply Chain Manager at Closer Pets

Exponential Growth With a Full Range of Logistics Solutions

Closer Pets’ partnership with Flexport has grown exponentially from its inception. Initially focused on door-to-door ocean freight services, the Closer Pets and Flexport partnership now encompasses a comprehensive suite of logistics solutions. Closer Pets’ factories seamlessly upload container information into the Flexport portal, ensuring smooth deliveries without the need for manual coordination.

While ocean freight remains a primary focus, Closer Pets has also started exploring alternative transportation combinations, like sea-air, for faster deliveries, with ongoing discussions to leverage Flexport’s expertise in this area. Additionally, Flexport handles customs clearances, further streamlining Closer Pets’ operations and improving supply chain efficiency.

"It’s amazing how Flexport can just make it happen. You guys have multi-channel experience and can support us through every stage of the supply chain." - Shelley Swift, Supply Chain Manager at Closer Pets

Expanding Into New Territories

Flexport’s support has been instrumental in helping Closer Pets branch out into new markets. One notable achievement was breaking into the Australian market, demonstrating the effectiveness of their enhanced logistical capabilities. As Closer Pets looks to the future, the company plans to continue leveraging Flexport’s solutions to explore additional markets and opportunities.

Closer Pets’ partnership with Flexport has revolutionized their supply chain operations. Shelley herself states: “I cannot tell you how amazing the feedback has been since we’ve been partnering with Flexport. People love the insight and transparency into shipments, forecasts, and deliveries.” By transitioning from manual, cumbersome processes to a modern, efficient system with enhanced visibility and self-service capabilities, Closer Pets has achieved significant cost savings and improved operational efficiency. This transformation has not only benefited their internal operations but has also positioned them for continued growth and success in the global market. With Flexport’s ongoing support, Closer Pets is well-equipped to navigate future challenges and seize new opportunities, further solidifying its position as a leader in the pet product industry.