DOTLUX Lights the Way with Flexport: How a Smarter Supply Chain Fueled Growth

Supply Chain Transparency Creates Path To Growth

DOTLUX, a fast-growing German manufacturer of high-quality LED lighting, combines technical excellence with a forward-thinking approach to innovation. As the company expanded its product portfolio to become a full-range provider in the LED industry, it quickly realized its logistics operations couldn’t keep pace. Fragmented processes, limited visibility, and operational inefficiencies were slowing growth.

“When you want to grow quickly, you have to take a hard look at your processes,” says Benjamin Penderock, CEO at DOTLUX. “We invested heavily in corporate development and reworked many of our internal processes to identify where we needed improvement.”

The Challenge: A Fragmented Supply Chain Slowing Growth

When Benjamin Penderock joined DOTLUX, he was tasked with scaling logistics to match the company’s ambitious growth targets. But what he found was a scattered, manual supply chain system.

“In the early days, every product manager handled their own logistics,” recalls Penderock. “We didn’t have a centralized view of where our goods were or when they’d arrive. That made it extremely difficult to plan staffing, warehouse space, and customer communications.”

Without structure and centralized visibility, DOTLUX couldn’t scale. They needed a smarter solution to manage complexity and support their growth.

A Central Hub Powered by Digital Intelligence

DOTLUX partnered with Flexport to streamline and digitize its logistics operations. What started with a few trial shipments quickly grew into a long-term partnership built on transparency, speed, and data-driven decision-making.

Flexport’s digital platform unified DOTLUX’s entire supply chain - from factory to warehouse - into one seamless system:

Daily Visibility: Every morning, Ricardo Herzog, who handles procurement at DOTLUX, checks shipment statuses on Flexport’s platform, flagging issues proactively without digging through emails or spreadsheets.

Proactive Support: A dedicated Flexport account manager and service team respond to inquiries within minutes, helping DOTLUX stay agile.

Integrated Data: Weekly delivery overviews from Flexport feed directly into DOTLUX's inventory systems, ensuring accurate data for operations and sales.

“The platform is very intuitive,” says Ricardo Herzog. “With just a few clicks, we see exactly where our containers are. Every Monday, I update our ERP system using the Flexport overview. That helps us and our customers stay up to date.”

Turning Logistics Into a Growth Engine

Today, Flexport serves as DOTLUX’s central freight management tool. The DOTLUX team can view real-time shipment statuses, communicate with Flexport experts, and make quick, informed decisions.

Working with Flexport transformed logistics from a bottleneck into a competitive advantage:

Improved Product Availability: With reliable timelines and visibility, DOTLUX now provides more accurate delivery commitments, strengthening customer trust.

Operational Focus: Product managers refocused on development and innovation instead of chasing shipments.

Scalable Growth: Flexport's tech-driven workflows support DOTLUX's expansion into new markets and product lines.

“We communicate almost exclusively through the platform,” says Herzog. “Depending on the issue, we can speak directly with the relevant team. That simplifies everything.” This level of coordination helps DOTLUX flip the script on customer communication.

“Now we call our wholesale partners to inform them of shipment statuses - not the other way around,” says Penderock. “Even during crisis situations, we have a solid grip on all the information we need.”

Smarter Tools, Sharper Decisions

One of the latest additions to the DOTLUX toolbox is the Flexport Buyer’s Console. It enables the team to evaluate if and when shipments can be consolidated - even after booking. Customs data is stored within the platform, reducing redundant requests and ensuring quicker clearance for repeat imports.

“With the Buyer’s Console, we can immediately assess whether consolidating shipments makes financial sense,” says Penderock. “And storing customs info digitally saves a lot of back-and-forth with our agents.”

This detailed level of transparency also enables DOTLUX to calculate landed costs with greater accuracy - essential for pricing strategy and forecasting.

For DOTLUX, price transparency down to the finest details is one of the key benefits of the Flexport platform. “We have full control over all our delivery dates. For each individual step in our supply chain, whether in China or Germany, we are aware of the precise costs and terms involved in each freight decision, including all clauses and additional costs.”

A Brighter Future, Built Together

DOTLUX has big plans for the future, including new warehouse space and broader market expansion across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. “We’re far from where we want to be,” says Penderock. “We want to grow significantly, expand our brand, and continue to offer innovative products.”

And that kind of growth requires a rock-solid supply chain. “For us, a reliable supply chain means transparency,” Penderock emphasizes. “We need to know: Where is the cargo? When will it arrive? That’s the foundation for everything else.”