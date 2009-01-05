With Flexport’s data-driven platform, Fairphone optimizes lead times and product launches, while offsetting 100% of its carbon emissions from shipments

How Fairphone Sets the Tone for the Smartphone Supply Chain with Flexport

Overview

Fairphone is a social enterprise with a mission to help build a smartphone market based on ethical business principles and a transparent and responsible supply chain. Founded in 2013, it designs, produces, and sells smartphones built from sustainably sourced materials and fair labor practices; in the process, it aims to raise awareness of important social issues. Together with its partners and collaborators, Fairphone seeks to make social responsibility toward people and the planet a natural part of doing business.

Challenges

To deliver on that mission, Fairphone required a logistics partner that would deliver visibility across its entire supply chain; help it offset CO2 emissions to meet its wider sustainability goals; and provide a specialized team of dedicated operations, customs, and data experts to manage shipments every step of the way.

Solution

With Flexport’s support, Fairphone has built full transparency into all of its products in transit, optimising its supply chain, so phones reach their destination quickly and affordably. Now, with the support of Flexport.org, the company is able to meet its sustainability goals with greater ease and lower costs.